Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $365.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

