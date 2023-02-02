Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $186.87 million-$201.76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.01 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.77 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,934,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 7.37%. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $949,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

