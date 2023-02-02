Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.2 %
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $45.00.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.