Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $45.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0902 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.