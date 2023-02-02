Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $308.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.51. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.83 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Capital Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

