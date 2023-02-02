Capital One Financial Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $30.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.