Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.