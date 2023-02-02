Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 727,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,449. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.06.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,855,000 after buying an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after purchasing an additional 397,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,409 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

