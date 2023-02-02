CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Announces Dividend of $0.23

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

CareCloud Trading Up 0.1 %

CCLDP stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $27.90.

