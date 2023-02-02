Carlisle Companies Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $255.56 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $214.05 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.35.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.
