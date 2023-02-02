Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 2.7% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $34,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,693,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 393,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $46.94. 449,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

