Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.56

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.56, but opened at $17.43. Carvana shares last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 11,331,773 shares.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. William Blair downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

Carvana Trading Up 24.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 318,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carvana by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

