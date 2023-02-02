Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $399.89 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Casper has a market cap of $399.89 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,471,152,507 coins and its circulating supply is 10,720,488,880 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,468,846,457 with 10,718,333,736 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03565602 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $8,235,495.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

