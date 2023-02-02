Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.60

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.46 ($0.08), with a volume of 7276813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.10 ($0.08).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Up 6.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of £146.28 million and a PE ratio of -33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Caspian Sunrise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

