Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.76.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $249.54 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

