C&C Group (LON:CCR) Hits New 52-Week High at $16,160.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £161.60 ($199.58) and last traded at £161 ($198.84), with a volume of 1148432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £159.40 ($196.86).

CCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £638.60 million and a PE ratio of 106,600.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

