CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

CD Private Equity Fund I is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.

