CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $106.81 million and $7.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00047550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028866 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00018819 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00219882 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002752 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12670476 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,763,900.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

