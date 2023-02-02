Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.49

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.49 and last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 104447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Celestica Trading Up 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.33.
Insider Activity at Celestica
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Read More
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.