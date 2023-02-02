Central Valley Community Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
