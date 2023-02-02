Central Valley Community Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $298.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

