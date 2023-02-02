ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ChampionX updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,497. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,924 shares of company stock worth $4,661,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ChampionX by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

