Chellitcoin (CHLT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.02

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and $1.02 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin’s genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chellitcoin is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

