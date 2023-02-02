Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.88. The stock had a trading volume of 614,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.