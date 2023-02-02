Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Performance

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 261,172 shares of company stock valued at $47,356,041 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $130.52 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

