China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.75

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGGGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as high as C$4.78. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 9,300 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.76.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$332.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.