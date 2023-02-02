China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.75

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.75 and traded as high as C$4.78. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$4.78, with a volume of 9,300 shares trading hands.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.76.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$332.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.2699998 EPS for the current year.

China Gold International Resources Company Profile

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

Featured Stories

