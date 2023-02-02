China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as high as $0.54. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 158,032 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

