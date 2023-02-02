Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $213.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

