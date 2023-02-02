Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Shares Down 3%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $37.06. Approximately 56,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 132,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.