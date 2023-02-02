CIBC Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$35.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$45.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.59.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AP.UN traded up C$1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,409. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$24.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.91.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

