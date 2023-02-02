Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $248,057,000 after acquiring an additional 69,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $313.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.83. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

