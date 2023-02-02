Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.50. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 4,954,396 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Trading Up 55.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Insider Activity at Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

