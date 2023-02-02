Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.89. 1,266,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,946. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 771,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

