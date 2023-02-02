Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.89. 1,266,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,946. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03.
CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.44.
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
