Citigroup Begins Coverage on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.90.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock opened at $87.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 103.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,074 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $34,115,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Stories

