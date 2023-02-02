Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,036 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Citigroup worth $90,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,458,609. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

