Citigroup Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $232.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.
NYSE PXD opened at $225.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.77 and its 200-day moving average is $237.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.
Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.
