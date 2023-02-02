Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52.

Clearfield Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,831. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $95.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Clearfield by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 151,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

