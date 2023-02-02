Clover Finance (CLV) Achieves Market Cap of $74.12 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $74.12 million and $377,790.16 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

