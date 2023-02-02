CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

CME Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $175.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.