CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
CMOC Group Trading Up 4.5 %
CMCLF opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.63.
CMOC Group Company Profile
