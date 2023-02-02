CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CMOC Group Trading Up 4.5 %

CMCLF opened at C$0.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$0.63.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

