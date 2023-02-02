Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,868 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

