Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Stock Position Decreased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 109.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.34 and a 1 year high of $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

