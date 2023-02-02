CoinField Coin Trading Down 4.9% This Week (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $72.94 million and approximately $5,788.75 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00408180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,833.29 or 0.28651253 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00525369 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

