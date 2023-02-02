Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.
Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %
Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.
About Colgate-Palmolive
Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.
