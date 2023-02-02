Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Columbus McKinnon updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,291. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.27. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $47.18.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $4,663,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,159,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 133,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.