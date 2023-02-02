Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,695 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $3,070,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total value of $3,070,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,574.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,335. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $121.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.53.

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

