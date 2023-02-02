Community Bank System, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

CBU stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $54.63 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

