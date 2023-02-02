Comparing Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chimera Investment and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 0 1 0 2.00 Healthpeak Properties 0 6 5 0 2.45

Valuation & Earnings

Chimera Investment currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.47%. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $30.45, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

This table compares Chimera Investment and Healthpeak Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $937.55 million 1.91 $670.11 million ($2.83) -2.73 Healthpeak Properties $2.02 billion 7.55 $505.54 million $0.96 29.55

Chimera Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthpeak Properties. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Chimera Investment pays out -32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthpeak Properties pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment -73.42% 13.06% 2.84% Healthpeak Properties 25.78% 7.28% 3.29%

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Chimera Investment on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry. The Medical Office segment includes pharmacies, hospital ancillary service space, and outpatient services such as diagnostic centers, rehabilitation clinics, and day-surgery operating rooms. The CCRC segment includes independent living, assisted living, and skilled nursing units to provide a continuum of care in an integrated campus. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

