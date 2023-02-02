Comparing Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) & Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) and Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prysmian and Evertz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prysmian N/A N/A N/A $0.44 47.05 Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A $0.93 9.65

Evertz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prysmian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prysmian N/A N/A N/A Evertz Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.2% of Evertz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Prysmian pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Evertz Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Prysmian pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evertz Technologies pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Prysmian and Evertz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prysmian 0 1 3 0 2.75 Evertz Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Prysmian presently has a consensus price target of $36.17, suggesting a potential upside of 74.09%. Evertz Technologies has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 85.34%. Given Evertz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evertz Technologies is more favorable than Prysmian.

Summary

Evertz Technologies beats Prysmian on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prysmian

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products. The Projects segment comprises of high voltage, submarine power, submarine telecom, and offshore specialties which focus on the projects and their execution, as well as on product customization. The Telecom segment offers cable systems and connectivity products used in telecommunication networks such as optical fibre, optical cables, connectivity components and accessories, optical ground wire, and copper cables. The company was founded on May 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems. It also provides encoding, transcoding, and multiplexing products comprising ASI/IP converters, multiplexers, scramblers, and modulators; contribution encoders/decoders; transport stream processors; and software defined accelerated encoding/transcoding/muxing products, as well as audio/data/RF transporters, CWDM/DWDM multiplexors, fiber routers, SONET/SDH transporters, and video transporters. In addition, the company offers infrastructure and conversion products, including audio/data embedder/de-embedder, keyers, media and logo inserters, master control switchers, audio processing, closed captioning, conversion, audio/video delay system, distribution amplifier, and frame synchronizer products; and IP audio/video processing, media gateway, switch routing, timing, and software defined network orchestration products. Further, it provides 3D, auto changeover, film/post graticule generator, master clock/SPG, slave clock, test/reference generator, and timecode products for live media production; EMS media server, mediator content manager, and live integrated playout products; and multi viewers. Additionally, the company offers antennas, demodulators, fiber transporters, routers/switchers, and splitters and distribution amplifiers; and audio, bypass and auto changeover, data/LTC/tally, fiber/RF, magnum unified control, video routers, and panels. It serves content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels, and television service providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

