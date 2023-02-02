Comparing TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of TDCX shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 3.66% 6.46% 4.04% TDCX 16.93% 21.56% 17.46%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextGen Healthcare and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 0 2 2 0 2.50 TDCX 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.24%. Given TDCX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $596.35 million 2.08 $1.62 million $0.35 53.66 TDCX $410.74 million 4.55 $76.82 million $0.53 24.66

TDCX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextGen Healthcare. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextGen Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TDCX beats NextGen Healthcare on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions. It also provides managed services, such as revenue cycle management services comprising billing and collections, electronic claims submission and denials management, electronic remittance and payment posting, and accounts receivable follow-up; and client and support services. Further, the company offers professional services consisting of training, project management, installation services, and application managed services; and consulting services that include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves accountable care organizations, independent physician associations, managed service organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

