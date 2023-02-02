Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.34

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 5535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

