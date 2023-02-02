Concordium Price Hits $0.0150 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Concordium coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded up 67.2% against the dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $93.48 million and $1.02 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

